Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $14,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.17. 190,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,719,442. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.46. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $116.39 and a one year high of $156.44.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 128.71%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

