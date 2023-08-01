Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,448 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,197.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $576,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.84. The company had a trading volume of 240,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,152. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

