Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 83.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437,771 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Waste Management by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,729,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.7 %

WM stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.96. 244,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average is $160.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.36%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

