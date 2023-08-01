Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 162,277 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 474,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,277 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $13,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,612. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $36.16.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.26%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,594,278.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BKR. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

