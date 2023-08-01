Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 121,109 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,109 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of LPL Financial worth $13,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other LPL Financial news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $256.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.67.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $229.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.53% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

