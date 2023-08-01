Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 925,000 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 142.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,574,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.48% of PagSeguro Digital worth $13,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.54.

PAGS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,121,524. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.61. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $721.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

