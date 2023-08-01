Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $13.37 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,317 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after buying an additional 248,962 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

DD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 261,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,346. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

