Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 81,604 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,604 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,718,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $667,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,439 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 585.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

TFC traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,451,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

