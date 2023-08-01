Fagan Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $209,464,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,678,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.30.

XOM traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.36. 2,314,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,232,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

