NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,646 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,921 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,679,427,000 after buying an additional 692,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $5.40 on Tuesday, reaching $461.89. 6,733,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,955,422. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 240.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

