Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 187.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.2% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 23,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,340,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,689,000 after purchasing an additional 35,973 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.9% during the first quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 21,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 53.3% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.36. 2,314,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,232,993. The firm has a market cap of $430.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

