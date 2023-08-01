Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $7,040,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,657,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $461.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,733,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,955,422. The business has a fifty day moving average of $418.95 and a 200-day moving average of $307.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

