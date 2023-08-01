Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Has $1.12 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,788,398,000 after buying an additional 5,566,797 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,464,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,678,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

XOM traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $106.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,314,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,232,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $430.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

