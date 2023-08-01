Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 146,381 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Calamos Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $142,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,890,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,573,955. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $134.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 863,935 shares of company stock valued at $29,740,000. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

