Calamos Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 147.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,135 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $104.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.83.

NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,117. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.94. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $124.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

