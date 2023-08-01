Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.88.

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

AXP traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.64. The company had a trading volume of 400,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,310,010. The company has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.00 and a 200-day moving average of $165.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.42%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

