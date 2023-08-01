Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Sysco Stock Up 2.2 %

SYY stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09. Sysco has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

