Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.
SYY stock opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average of $75.09. Sysco has a twelve month low of $69.22 and a twelve month high of $87.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
