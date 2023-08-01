Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 369.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,417 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $17,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.00.

Shares of NYSE:BIO traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $404.02. The stock had a trading volume of 23,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,538. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

