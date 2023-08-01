Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $19.89 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 567.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,931 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $19,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 143,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 218,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 666.7% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KKR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.21. 218,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,096. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $41.77 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 212.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr acquired 1,735,988 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198 over the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

