Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 515,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,118 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $19,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:JXN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 48,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,788. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.47. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of ($749.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Jackson Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.46 per share, for a total transaction of $91,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,284.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,148.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Durant acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.46 per share, with a total value of $91,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,284.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

