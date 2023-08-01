Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,117 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.42% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $19,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,476,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,962,000 after purchasing an additional 72,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,335 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,106,000 after purchasing an additional 98,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $309,090.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSM traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,736. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.32 and a 52 week high of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

