Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 45,539 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,539 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $18,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.73. 414,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,456. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.47. The company has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

