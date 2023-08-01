Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.05% of Yum! Brands worth $19,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

YUM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,571. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.90. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,877 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.92, for a total value of $526,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,403 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

