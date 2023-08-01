Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 208,084 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598,085 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,084 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $18,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 906,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,745,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Price Performance

Shares of WAFD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.48. 27,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,953. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David K. Grant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 10,748 shares of company stock worth $204,456 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

