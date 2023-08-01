Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,807,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941,246 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NIO were worth $18,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 127.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after purchasing an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NIO by 19.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NIO by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,007,000 after buying an additional 48,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NIO by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.83. 28,649,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,716,934. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.97.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($2.29). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Nomura downgraded shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.80 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.40 to $11.50 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

