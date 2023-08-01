Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Stake Decreased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,638 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Li Auto worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Li Auto by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Li Auto by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.74.

Shares of NASDAQ LI traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.80. 2,432,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,239,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.16. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $44.01.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

