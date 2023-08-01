Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,751 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $17,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,897,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 107.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,334,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 387.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,018,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 243.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $70.16. 515,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 73.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

