Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 328,068 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 745,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 328,068 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Flex worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $103,178,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,334,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198,600 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Flex by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,122,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,380,000 after buying an additional 3,088,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Flex by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,319,000 after buying an additional 3,081,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Flex

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 113,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $2,990,390.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,832,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,462,854.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 535,934 shares of company stock worth $14,136,703 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Trading Down 1.3 %

Flex stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.00. 405,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,579,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.07.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.90%. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

