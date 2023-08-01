General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 122.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 97,678 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $16,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 12.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,779 shares of company stock worth $36,385,935. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Electric Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on GE. Argus upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.47.

NYSE GE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.67. The company had a trading volume of 697,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $123.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.51. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

