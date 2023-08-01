Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of CGAU stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 39,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 0.78. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $7.71.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 29th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after buying an additional 551,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Centerra Gold by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,469,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after buying an additional 159,780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,188,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after buying an additional 334,821 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter worth $12,918,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.64.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

