Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Yum China Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.45. 588,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,474. Yum China has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13.

In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,723 shares in the company, valued at $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,156,316 shares of company stock valued at $72,025,389. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth about $294,441,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 8,088.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,452,000 after buying an additional 3,173,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Yum China by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,759,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the first quarter valued at $54,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

