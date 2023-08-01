Generac (GNRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) will release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Generac to post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Generac has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Generac to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.33. 338,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.99. Generac has a 12 month low of $86.29 and a 12 month high of $282.62.

Several analysts have commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Argus raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.09.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,784,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,638 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Generac by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 38.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Generac by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 36,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 6,610.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

