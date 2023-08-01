FormFactor (FORM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect FormFactor to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. FormFactor has set its Q2 guidance at $0.08-$0.16 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.18 million. On average, analysts expect FormFactor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FormFactor Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FORM stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $37.27. 98,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,690. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. FormFactor has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $37.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FORM. CL King boosted their price target on FormFactor from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Northland Securities cut shares of FormFactor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Articles

