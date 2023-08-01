Equitable (EQH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, analysts expect Equitable to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EQH stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.36. 305,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,956. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. Equitable has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Equitable by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2,705.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitable from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.71.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

