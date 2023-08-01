8X8 (EGHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect 8X8 to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 51.00% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $184.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.22 million.

Shares of 8X8 stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. 200,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,308. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $6.49.

In other 8X8 news, CAO Suzy M. Seandel sold 28,418 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $127,596.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,953.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 34,054 shares of company stock worth $150,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in 8X8 by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in 8X8 by 10.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 8X8 by 832.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on 8X8 from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

