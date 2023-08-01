HNI (HNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $479.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.26 million. HNI had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HNI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HNI stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,804. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.09. HNI has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in HNI by 1,015.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in HNI by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HNI by 459.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

