Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Arconic Price Performance

Shares of Arconic stock remained flat at $29.89 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 318,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,118. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.83. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arconic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arconic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after buying an additional 991,281 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,898,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,745,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arconic by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after buying an additional 2,765,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arconic by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after buying an additional 228,875 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arconic by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,712,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,373,000 after acquiring an additional 424,240 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arconic Company Profile

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

