DoubleDown Interactive (DDI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 8th. Analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.84%. On average, analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DoubleDown Interactive stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $8.71. 9,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,052. DoubleDown Interactive has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. ( NASDAQ:DDI Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 9.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.25 price objective on the stock.

DoubleDown Interactive Co, Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of and web-based casual games and mobile applications in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers.

