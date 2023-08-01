Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Issues Earnings Results

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $1.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS.

BCC stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.91. The stock had a trading volume of 87,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,564. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $104.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCC. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 2.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

