Hasbro (HAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Hasbro to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $84.19.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.59%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 70.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.
