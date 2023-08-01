Conduent (CNDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Conduent Stock Up 1.7 %

CNDT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. 142,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Conduent has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $768.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNDT shares. TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Conduent news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,043. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 34,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,222.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 33,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 12.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Conduent by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Conduent by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 28.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

