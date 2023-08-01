Conduent (CNDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 2nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Conduent Stock Up 1.7 %
CNDT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.52. 142,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Conduent has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $768.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNDT shares. TheStreet cut Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 12.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Conduent by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Conduent by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 28.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
