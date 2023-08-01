Castle Biosciences (CSTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Castle Biosciences has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $42.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. On average, analysts expect Castle Biosciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. 33,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,781. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40.

CSTL has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Securities cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $54.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 17,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $382,676.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,954.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 17,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $382,676.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,954.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 8,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $167,855.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,132.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,349 shares of company stock worth $1,666,517. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

