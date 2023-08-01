Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in WEX were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,069,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 181.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,515,000 after acquiring an additional 360,299 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 561.0% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after acquiring an additional 245,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Bank of America lifted their target price on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $8,015,865.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $8,015,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,896 shares of company stock worth $8,494,961 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.60. 13,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,028. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

