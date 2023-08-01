Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $452,000 Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MSCI from $574.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.83.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

MSCI Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSCI traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $548.57. 39,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,994. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.00 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $486.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.53. The company has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 39.02% and a negative return on equity of 93.06%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.38%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.