CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $29.71. 2,560,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,546. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

