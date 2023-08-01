Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $95,054.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NWL traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.78. 805,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,772,345. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.84%.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

