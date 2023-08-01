Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 359 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Atlassian by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,513,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,510,987,000 after buying an additional 477,234 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,862 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,141,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 980.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,424,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,931,000 after buying an additional 2,199,645 shares during the last quarter. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,156,687.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,102,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 345,867 shares of company stock valued at $56,607,638. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEAM. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.56. The company had a trading volume of 171,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,580. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.94. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

