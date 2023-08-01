The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Cut by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,842,844,000 after buying an additional 3,997,094 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,480,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,633,000 after buying an additional 644,627 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,907,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,273,000 after acquiring an additional 468,658 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,484,341,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE:TD traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.43. 202,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $120.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.46.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 15th. Barclays cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.83.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

