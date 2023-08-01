Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 600 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

MTB traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.10. 104,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.39. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,094. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MTB shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

