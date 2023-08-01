Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 446,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,285,000 after acquiring an additional 28,333 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,625,000 after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APAM. StockNews.com started coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.80.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.08. 134,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.58 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 84.38%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

